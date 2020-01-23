Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri To End Relationship With Contestant Paras Chhabra?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently indulged in a heated argument with Salman Khan in the last Weekend ka Vaar episode. This happened when Salman asked his take on his relationship with girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras Chhabra furiously answered Salman Khan that he is not interested in keeping a relationship with her anymore. Recently, Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri reportedly revealed that she is breaking up with Paras Chhabra.

Akanksha Puri's decision to break up with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra

In Bigg Boss 13, Para Chhabra has been supported by his girlfriend Akanksha Puri throughout the show. She even visited the show once when she interacted with Salman Khan along with several other people including Asim’s brother and television celebrity Jay Bhanushali.

According to a media report, Akanksha Puri’s close friend revealed that Akanksha is deeply hurt after watching the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Her friend informed that she is disappointed with Paras because of the way he presented her and their relationship in the show. Akanksha has been supporting Paras since the day he has walked inside the house and has reportedly also given 200 percent to her relationship. However, Paras has let her down and she is not willing to be with him anymore, as added by the report. The report also states that she feels it is better to end this relationship as there is no respect for her and her efforts.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan made a few revelations about Paras and Akanksha’s relationship. He informed that the actor has been taking care of all the requirements of Paras Chhabra inside the house. She is also paying his rent and sending money to his mother. Salman Khan also scolded Paras on being ungrateful to her and not accepting his mistakes. He also discussed Mahira and Paras' relationship and told Mahira that he is still in a relationship with Akanksha Puri.

Image Courtesy: Akanksha Puri Instagram

