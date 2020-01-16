Akanksha Puri Defends Boyfriend Paras Chabbra For His Rude Comments In Bigg Boss 13

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has said it before that she asked Paras to build his playboy image and flirt with women in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, his closeness with Mahira Sharma did not go down well with Akanksha, who seems to be affected by Paras and Mahira's relationship. Reacting to the changing equation between the two, she has said she might have asked him to maintain his playboy image, but as a girlfriend, she never asked him to corner himself with one girl and kiss her or hold her hand.

Akanksha Puri on Paras Chabbra's rude comments in the show:

Apart from bashing her boyfriend for his actions and equation with Mahira Sharma, Akanksha also said that she will not jump to any conclusions right now and will wait to hear Paras' story on the same. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Akanksha also shared her take on the bashing he received for body-shaming Himanshi Khurrana when she was inside the house.

Previously in an episode, Paras made an ugly comment towards Himanshi and said that he will never date Himanshi as he does not like her figure and she can be just his sister and nothing more. When Akanksha was asked about what her opinion is to Paras' rude comment on Himanshi's body, Akanksha replied that it is totally unacceptable and he should have not said that. But she also mentioned that though what Paras said was unacceptable but people were seen bashing only Paras for his comments but not others who have passed similar type of comments several times to other housemates.

She said that even Asim has made a comment on Paras' bald patch on the head and has passed rude comments on his physique. But every time people are seen slamming Paras for his body-shaming comments and no one slammed Asim for his foul words against Paras. She also said in the interview that when he called something Shefali cougar, people slammed Paras but during that time even Sidharth used foul words for many participants but he wasn't bashed by netizens for that. She concluded it saying that she is not supporting Paras for his negative comments but she feels that netizens target Paras for his wrong comments but they do not blame others when they do it.

Image Courtesy: Akanksha Puri Instagram

