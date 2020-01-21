Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur Says Akanksha Puri Deserves A Maturer Guy Than Paras Chhabra

The Bigg Boss 13 house has now become a place of love, hatred, and heartbreak. Paras Chhabra, who had a girlfriend outside the house, Akanksha Puri, claimed that he never wanted to continue his relationship with Akanksha. Ex-contestant and actor Dalljiet Kaur shared her opinion with regard to Paras' behaviour with Akanksha.

Dalljiet Kaur in support of Akanksha

Dalljiet Kaur, according to a report in a leading daily, was interviewed by an entertainment website. Dalljiet, in the interview, shared that she believes that Paras should stop accepting any favours from Akanksha. She said Akanksha has been supporting him so wonderfully and such dedication is impossible to happen with a normal friend.

Dalljiet also talked about how Akanksha must have her emotions and feelings attached to Paras. She doesn't think that Paras has ended things with Akanksha. Dalljiet Kaur also shared that Paras had talked to Dalljiet about how he had tried to break up with Puri a lot of times but she panics and it doesn't go through.

In the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had revealed that all the help that Paras receives in the house with regards to his clothes and basic necessities are sent to him by Akanksha. Paras had revealed in front of Salman that he does not want to be with her. Akanksha is yet to comment on Paras' words and claims. The report also claimed that Akanksha had expressed her displeasure on a kiss that Paras had shared with his co-contestant Mahira Sharma earlier. Salman Khan also talked about how Akanksha had called Salman to know what is happening the house with regards to Mahira and Paras' relationship.

Image Courtesy: Dalljiet Kaur and Paras Chhabra's Instagram

