If Not Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri Wants His Contemporary Asim Riaz To Win 'Bigg Boss 13'

Ever since Paras Chhabra graced the show Bigg Boss 13, his girlfriend Akanksha Puri has also been grabbing several headlines. She has always managed to raise attention for her opinion on Paras's stint on the show which included supporting him or sometimes lashing out at him for his closeness to fellow housemate Mahira Sharma. Akanksha also does not mince her words while stating her opinion on the activities of the contestants inside the house.

But this time the Vighnaharta Ganesh actor has caught our attention for a different reason altogether. In an interview with an online portal, she broke her silence on the controversial 'bedroom' statement made by Mahira Sharma's mother on Rashami Desai. She also named the contestant other than Paras whom she wishes to see at the top and it will definitely surprise you.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s Tattoo Will Leave You Awestruck

Akanksha criticised Mahira Sharma's mother's 'bedroom' statement towards Rashami Desai

When quipped about Mahira Sharma's mother's 'bedroom' statement on Rashami Desai which was criticised immensely, Akanksha revealed that the statement was indeed bad and it was particularly surprising as it came from an elderly figure and that too a female who is herself a mother. She further expressed her disappointment as it was a harsh statement coming from one woman towards another. She also revealed that as a mother, Mahira's mother has full right to support her daughter but such statements should not be said in the process as it looks extremely cheap.

Akanksha also revealed the contestant's name whom she wishes to see at the top except for Paras

Akanksha was also asked on which contestant she wishes to see on the top apart from Paras Chhabra. To this, she surprised everyone by muttering Asim Riaz's name. It is not a hidden fact that Paras and Asim have been at loggerheads with each other right since the inception of the show. Akanksha also revealed that she was also trolled for supporting Asim and many people accused her of wanting to date Asim after she parted ways with Paras. But she maintained that if not Paras, she definitely sees Asim in the top. She also said Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's name as one of the finalists.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Wants To Leave 'Vighnaharta Ganesha'?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Curious To See Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Enter The House

Image Courtesy: Akanksha Puri Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.