Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Wants To Leave 'Vighnaharta Ganesha'?

There have always been reports about co-stars not getting along well off-screen. It has been observed that fans of Indian television are always curious to know how their favourite stars on small screen bond off-screen. Sometimes there are actors who bond really well while there are few who end up changing shows because they do not feel like working with some actor. Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri got into an abusive fight with her co-star.

Para Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri gets into an ugly fight

Recently, there have been reports surfing the internet that popular co-stars Akanksha Puri and Malkhan Singh had a spat on the sets of their show. Akanksha Puri and Malkhan Singh star together in Vighnagarta Ganesha. It is a popular show on Indian television. According to reports from leading media portals, the two have never had a good relationship off-screen.

Things went from bad to worse when the two started arguing with each other about something. The argument led to a big fight and turned ugly when the two started abusing each other. According to a source of a media portal from the sets of the show, the two spoke to the production team after the fight. The source also further revealed that the two actors who are very popular on the small screen might consider leaving the show owing to the sourness between them. It has also been reported that the fight turned so ugly, that later, the two even spoke to the production team about leaving the show.

This news has stirred a storm among the fans of the show. A close source to the actor, Akanksha Puri, revealed that she has been behaving in a strange manner due to things going on in her personal life. The source of the media portal went on to further say that it is rumoured that actor Akanksha Puri has been acting this way ever since her real-life boyfriend has gone on the reality show, Bigg Boss. Akanksha Puri is Paras Chhabra's girlfriend, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss.

Picture credit: Akansha Puri, Sony Entertainment Instagram

