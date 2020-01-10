Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s Tattoo Will Leave You Awestruck

Ever since Paras Chhabra graced the show Bigg Boss 13, his girlfriend Akanksha Puri has also been grabbing several eyeballs. She always managed to raise attention for her opinion on Paras' stint on the show which included supporting him or sometimes lashing out at him for his closeness to fellow housemate Mahira Sharma.

Akanksha does not mince her words while stating her opinion on the activities of the contestants inside the house. But this time the Vighnaharta Ganesh actor has caught our attention for a different reason.

Akanksha has now got herself a new tattoo. But for those who are thinking it is related to beau Paras, are mistaken.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Reveals She Would Happiest If Sidharth Dated Shehnaaz

Akanksha sported her new tattoo which had two wings drawn near a lotus

Akanksha took to her Instagram story to share the new tattoo. While the actor already had a lotus tattoo on her lower back, this time she added wings to it and the result will simply leave you awestruck. She also spoke to an online portal about her new tattoo reportedly.

The actor said that she already had a tattoo and had gone to a studio for just a touch-up but she soon decided to redesign it. She has also been expressing her disappointment over Paras' closeness with Mahira.

She had taken a dig at her beau on the social media saying that Paras should go to Mahira only if his three-year-old relationship can change so quickly for a three-month-old love.

Akanksha recently tweeted that she will be the happiest if Sidharth and Shehnaaz start dating each other

Recently, she also stated her opinion on the close bond of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill inside the house. Akanksha Puri, who is also a close friend of Sidharth Shukla, revealed that she too is a fan of SidNaaz.

Akanksha mentioned on her social media that she would be the happiest if her friend started dating Shehnaaz. This surely came as a huge treat for all the SidNaaz fans out there.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see a Comedy Club task where all the contestants will be seen roasting each other in a hilarious manner.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Dig At Rashami Desai Is Unmissable; Watch Video

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tells Sidharth Shukla 'Call Me After Bigg Boss'; Watch Vide

Image Courtesy: Akanksha Puri Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.