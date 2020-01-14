Bigg Boss 13: Fans Curious To See Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Enter The House

Bigg Boss 13 is expected to have its family week in the upcoming episodes where all the contestants will be meeting their relatives after a long time. It is expected to be an emotional affair and fans are waiting with bated breath for their favourite contestants to meet their family members.

But, not all family reunions are expected to be merry. According to media reports, Paras' girlfriend Akanksha Puri is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house and the viewers are excited to see how will she react on entering the house.

It is not a hidden fact that while she had admitted to Salman Khan that Paras' closeness to the other female contestants on Bigg Boss 13 was a part of their strategy. She is currently unhappy with his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma.

Fans are waiting to see Akanksha's reaction towards Mahira

The fans are anticipating on whether she will lash out at Paras for his not respecting their relationship and flirting with Mahira on the national television. It will also be interesting to witness Akanksha's reaction towards Mahira.

There may be a similar showdown like Bigg Boss 11 wherein Priyank Sharma's then-girlfriend Divya Aggarwal entered the house and expressed her disappointment for his growing closeness to Benafsha Soonawala. Akanksha has been following the show very closely and does not shy away from expressing her opinion about the contestants.

Agar kisika 3 saal ka pyaar 3 months mein change ho jaaye toh better hai woh kisi aur ke saath he jaaye🤣! Best wishes to them n like I said earlier keeping this aside #paras is an amazing player n I will support him as a friend n as a family till the end #keepSupportingparas — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 4, 2020

Akanksha revealed that Paras had left the house in a very different note

In an interview with a leading daily, Akanksha had also said that Paras' gestures in the show are making her doubt their three years of relationship. She said that now she has even started doubting Paras regarding his gameplay in the show. She further added that he has been either playing the game for three months or he is still playing with her for three years.

Akanksha said that the idea she suggested is just proving to be a huge mistake. Further, she says that still, she will wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note when he went inside the house. She also said that she does not want to jump to any conclusions immediately.

