Bigg Boss 13: A Look At All Celebrities That Are Supporting Asim Riaz On Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 has constantly managed to keep its viewers engaged and entertained. Fans and now even celebrities are intrigued to know more about Bigg Boss 13 and contestants like Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla and more. Be it the fun challenges or aggressive fights, Bigg Boss 13 has new and engaging content coming up every week. With the recent fight of Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 has become even more interesting. Fans and celebs have taken to their social media and twitter accounts to show their love and support for both Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla. Listed below are some of the tweets by celebrities who are supporting Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13: Celebrities supporting Asim Riaz on Twitter

This is my last poll Guys Tell me who do you feel will win?? — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) January 19, 2020

Asim is a ROCKSTAR- Real HERO. Very humble & talented. So proud of you boy. Rock on! #HeroicAsim — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) January 20, 2020

Despite of whatever @imrealasim did in @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla cannot push him violently! Why is it edited out of the telecast? If it’s that bad that it couldn’t be shown, then maybe the #AsimRiaz fans have the right to trend;#StopVIOLENCEAgainstAsim #JusticeForAsim — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 21, 2020

Bohat sahi bola mahira , chaar log ek taraf aur asim Riaz ek taraf ! 🤘🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 21, 2020

If #VishalAdityaSingh got down from the horse or not .. had Nothing to do with #AsimRiaz Father .. #SidharthShukIa brought him in unnecessarily...

Sid takes tasks so seriously, winning matters too much to him, its a good thing but his Aggression spoils it#BiggBossSeason13 — Aarti (@aartic02) January 20, 2020

Shukla, Paras, Mahira , shefali, aarti vs lion #Asim , still cant handle him.. Way to go asim.. Proud of this boy.. Mard ladka hai.. Shukla is a big time loser.. #BiggBoss13 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 20, 2020

