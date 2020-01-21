Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

Bigg Boss 13 house has grabbed everyone's attention in order to find out which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. the contestants are leaving no stones unturned to get their names into the grand finale. A week back Hina Khan declared Asim Riaz as the first member of the Bigg Boss Elite Club. Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai were the final contenders for the Elite Club Membership.

In tonight's episode, the housemates will be giving these three contenders tasks to perform. If in case they fail to perform the assigned tasks, the will be out of the competition. This Elite club enables a contestant an immunity from nominations at any point of time. Vishal Aditya Singh asked Arti Singh to cut her hair short. On the other hand, Mahira Sharma who expressed her hatred for Rashami Desai during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has asked her to apply Mehendi on her face. Mahira's friend Paras Chhabra challenged Rashami Desai to shave off her eyebrows with a trimmer.

When the task ends, Hina Khan will be seen entering the house once again to declare the second winner of the Elite Club. Bigg Boss told her to take each contestant aside and decide who needed to be rejected. During the task, Arti, Rashami, and Mahira began to put their points in front of Hina. While Mahira is sharing her points, Hina who is not convinced, advised Mahira to take her own decisions.

