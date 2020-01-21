The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

Bollywood News

Bigg boss 13 contestants are fighting for the Elite Club Membership. During the task, Paras Chhabra asked Rashami Desai to shave off her eyebrows. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 house has grabbed everyone's attention in order to find out which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. the contestants are leaving no stones unturned to get their names into the grand finale. A week back Hina Khan declared Asim Riaz as the first member of the Bigg Boss Elite Club. Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai were the final contenders for the Elite Club Membership.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Asim Riaz And Paras Chhabra Fight Over House Duties

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Verbal Fight Gets Aggressive In Horse Race Task

In tonight's episode, the housemates will be giving these three contenders tasks to perform. If in case they fail to perform the assigned tasks, the will be out of the competition. This Elite club enables a contestant an immunity from nominations at any point of time. Vishal Aditya Singh asked Arti Singh to cut her hair short. On the other hand, Mahira Sharma who expressed her hatred for Rashami Desai during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has asked her to apply Mehendi on her face. Mahira's friend Paras Chhabra challenged Rashami Desai to shave off her eyebrows with a trimmer. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan To Enter The Bigg Boss House For The Third Time

Watch the promo

When the task ends, Hina Khan will be seen entering the house once again to declare the second winner of the Elite Club. Bigg Boss told her to take each contestant aside and decide who needed to be rejected. During the task, Arti, Rashami, and Mahira began to put their points in front of Hina. While Mahira is sharing her points, Hina who is not convinced, advised Mahira to take her own decisions.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Host Salman Khan Asked Madhurima Tuli And Vishal Aditya Singh To Leave

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fan-made Video Collage Featuring Himanshi-Asim's Cute Moments Goes Viral

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
