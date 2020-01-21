Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Mahira, Rashami And Arti Fight For Elite Club Membership

Bigg Boss 13 house has grabbed everyone's attention in order to find out which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The current season is said to be one of the most entertaining season of all times. The makers of the show have dropped new promo which is regarding the Elite Club membership. The three contestants Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma were supposed to fight for the Elite Club Membership. Hina Khan also entered the house in order to be the judge for this task.

Arti Singh and Rashami Desai were assigned difficult tasks which they were supposed to perform in order to claim their position in the Elite Club. The previous Elite Club membership was won by Asim Riaz. One benefit of winning the Elite Club is that the contestant can same himself from the eviction at any point of time during the show.

During the fight for Elite Club, Arti was asked to eat green chillies and chop off her hair. Rashami Desai was asked to apply Mehendi on her face and leave it for around 10 minutes. Along with this Rashami was also asked to shave her eyebrows. It is known that for an actor, her face is the most important thing, but proving her dedication for winning the show, Rashami Desai agreed to complete the challenge. Mahira Sharma later asked Rashami to remove her make-up and then apply Mehendi on her face. Some arguments took place after this as Rashami and Hina did not agree to this because nothing as such was specified in the challenge earlier.

