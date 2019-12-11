Bigg Boss 13: Here Is All You Need To Know About Contestant Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 recently but she won many accolades for her stint in the show. Himanshi is a well-known Indian model and actor in the Punjabi film industry. She rose to prominence with the Punjabi film Sadda Haq. She hails from Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab. She shares a close bond with her mother Suneet Kaur whom she also considers to be a strong source of motivation in her life. Himanshi started her modelling career at the age of 16 when she won the pageant of Miss Ludhiana. She was also one of the finalists in Miss PTC Punjabi 2010.

Himanshi also won the Miss North Zone contest which was organised in Chandigarh. She made her debut in the Punjabi music industry with the track Jodi- Big Day Party in the year 2010. She was also seen in the 2012 music video by Feroz Khan and Izhaar. Himanshi was seen in the music video Soch which was crooned by Hardy Sandhu and was seen in the hit Punjabi movie, Sadda Haq. She worked with many prominent artists in the year 2015 namely Badshah, Jassi Gill, Ninja, J Star, and Mankirt Aulakh. She was seen opposite Sukh-E in the track, Sad Song in the year 2016.

Himanshi made her debut as a singer in the year 2018 with the track, High Standard. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Jeet Lenge Jahaan in the year 2012. Himanshi was also seen in the Punjabi film Leather Life opposite Aman Dhaliwal. She has also worked in some Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies down South. Reportedly, Himanshi has confirmed in Bigg Boss that she is in a committed relationship with her boyfriend of 9 years. Even though she has not revealed much about her beau, his surname is Virk and his pet name is Chow reportedly.

