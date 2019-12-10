Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Bonds With Asim Riaz's Brother Umar

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is often seen shipping for Himanshi Khurrana and Asim’s pair. Umar has been following Bigg Boss 13 and is always talking about what a good pair Asim and Himanshi make. After Himanshi got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Umar made sure that he met with her outside the house. Umar took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself and Himanshi as they met at Mumbai International airport. Check out the pictures shared by Asim.

See post

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi's Post Eviction Interview; Says She Can't Trust Rashmi Desai

In the post, he wrote that he was extremely overwhelmed when he met Himanshi. He also complimented her and mentioned that after meeting her, he understands why Asim likes her so much. During their meet, Himanshi is seen wearing a bottle green coloured outfit, while Umar is seen wearing a white coloured T-shirt with a yellow pattern and a pair of khaki coloured pants.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Supports Asim Riaz But Refuses To Comment About Vikas Gupta

Himanshi Khurana’s tearful departure from the Bigg Boss 13 house broke the hearts of many. Netizens have stated that they miss Asim and Himanshi’s pair after she got evicted. Many said that Himanshi should get one more chance to get back into the hose, while they also said that they have never been sadder at an eviction before.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Fainted Due To Overdose Of Painkillers, Says Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz’s Umar is an avid follower of Bigg Boss 13 and is seen supporting his brother. On Twitter, he has also spoken about how he is going to miss the Himashi and Asim’s pair after Himanshi’s eviction. Umar also AsiManshi was the best couple in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: #UnstoppableAsim Crosses 1mn Tweets, Asim Riaz Breaks Shilpa Shinde's Record

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.