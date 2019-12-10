Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Traditional Looks Will Take Your Breath Away!

Himanshi Khurana is one of the most fashionable actor-models that Pollywood has. She was recently seen in a song from the movie Afsar. She featured with Gurnam Bhullar in the Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira starrer. She was also the part of Bigg Boss 13 and recently got evicted from the show. Here we have listed some of her traditional looks you can opt for.

Traditional looks of former BB contestant, Himanshi Khurana

In the above pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is seen wearing a dark green Anarkali dress. Her outfit was designed by Aachho Jaipur. To complete her look she opted for glowing makeup with a peach coloured lipstick.

Himanshi dressed up as a bride for her recent photoshoot for a social media platform. She was looking gorgeous in a shimmery light golden lehenga-choli. She accessorised her look with Kundan jewellery from Free Rani. She chose Huda makeup which was a perfect match with her outfit. She was captured in the frame by Jeet Studios.

The ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant was looking ravishing in her all-black outfit. She opted for black lehenga which had full of tiki work on it. She wore a matching plain blouse with a black coloured plain net dupatta. She completed her look with Kundan rings on both the hands.

