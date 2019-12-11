Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaz Gill More Than Meets The Eye; Details Inside

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill is currently one of the most talked-about contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The Punjabi singer and actor enjoys a strong fan following, and the support of her fans is visible as the singer and actor has been saved numerous times during the elimination process. Read on to know some interesting facts about Shehnaz Gill that we got to know from her Instagram account.

Bigg Boss 13 - Shehnaz Gill facts

1. Celebrated Punjabi singer

Shehnaz Gill, apart from being one of the most talked-about contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, is also a celebrated Punjabi singer. Several of her songs have millions of views on YouTube and have turned out to be chartbusters. Her song Veham has more than 20 million views on the video streaming platform. Shehnaz even shared the news about the 20M views news on her Instagram account.

2. A photographer’s muse

Apart from being a talented singer and a Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaz Gill is also the muse of several photographers. Her Instagram account is proof of this. The Punjabi singer can be seen posing in various outfits for different photographers. Take a look.

3. Fitness Freak

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant, as mentioned earlier, is no doubt a celebrated singer. Shehnaz Gill is also a self-proclaimed fitness freak. She often posts gym selfies and gives a glimpse of her workout routine and looks to her fans online. Take a look at this gym selfie of Shehnaz Gill.

4. Close to her brothers

Shehnaz Gill is currently one of the top contenders in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But in her personal life, Shehnaz Gill shares a close bond with her family. She is especially close to her brothers. This picture shared by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant is all the proof you need. Take a look. The Punjabi singer is posing along with her brother and has also added a sweet, endearing caption with it.

