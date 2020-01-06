Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Asked For Rashami Desai's House Keys As Soon As He Got Evicted?

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing several eyeballs for many reasons. From Sidharth Shukla's bitter altercations with Asim Riaz to Rashami Desai's complicated love life, the viewers are in for some unexpected twists with each passing episode. One of the controversial contestants of this season was inevitably Rashami Desai's alleged beau Arhaan Khan who had several accusations levied on him which included him hiding many aspects of his past relationship from Rashami as well as duping his alleged ex-girlfriend and actor Amrita Dhanoa. According to media reports, Arhaan was living in Rashami's flat along with his relatives while the Uttaran actor is locked up inside the Bigg Boss house.

Arhaan asked the production team to give him Rashami's house keys

Arhaan was also questioned by the host, Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode whether this was true to which he denied completely. Arhaan's relationship with Rashami also faced a lot of turbulence due to several complications. Despite Salman Khan, Rashami's brother Gaurav or her close friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee telling her to contemplate about her relationship with Arhaan, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor maintained that she trusts him and considers him to be strong support in her life. According to media reports, Arhaan had asked the production team of Bigg Boss to hand him over Rashami's house keys as he wanted to stay there for sometime post his eviction.

Arhaan revealed that he was just inside the house to support Rashami

However, the production team refused to cater to his needs which enraged him and he asked them to book him a room in a hotel as he had to catch a flight the next day. In an earlier interview with an online portal, post his eviction, Arhaan revealed that he is still not being able to believe that he is evicted from the house. He also revealed that he was just inside the house to be a strong pillar of support towards Rashami. Arhaan was evicted mid-way during the episode and was allowed to spend some quality time with Rashami before he bid her farewell.

