Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mother Lashes Out At Sania Sharma’s ‘bedroom’ Comment

Seems like the new season of Bigg Boss has successfully managed to entertain the audience, as the makers of the show have roped in an unusual bunch of contestants this season. Apart from the unusual weekly activities, the contestants' brawls with each other have also caught the audience's attention.

However, it seems like now the contestants’ relatives, too, are grabbing the audience's attention, as they have been throwing shades at each other constantly. Recently, Rashami Desai's mother, Rasila Desai struck back at Mahira Sharma's mother for passing derogatory comments on her daughter's past.

Rasila Desai strikes back!

In a media interaction, Mahira Sharma’s mother, Sania Sharma took a jibe at Sidharth Shukla’s allegations on his past relationship with Rashami Desai. Sania revealed that Rashami Desai decided it was in her best interest to keep mum about the topic discussed, as Sidharth could have exposed the actor’s “bedroom” stories on national television.

It seems like Sania Sharma’s comments have not been well-received by Rashami Desai’s mother, Rasila Desai as the star-mom lashed out at Sania Sharma in an interview. Expressing her disappointment with Sania Sharma’s derogatory comments on her daughter, Rasila Desai opined that Mahira Sharma’s mother shouldn’t have passed such comments, being a woman herself. Furthermore, Rasila Desai added that she wouldn’t have let Rashami participate on the show, if the actor had asked her permission.

Fans React

Ab mein apko btati hu Rashme #SidharthShukla ke peeche peeche Goa tak q poch gyi thi



Coz Rashme ne Sid ke sath plan krna tha ki #BB13 mein tu meri sab baate manega. Fir tu mein sympathy lege



But Sid ne iski ek nhi suni aur fir dekh lo vhi frustration Rashme ab dikha ri hai — Nikita Singhaniya🔥❤ (@IamSinghaniya) December 30, 2019

I tell u which is verified by their 1 co star that #AisiLadki pagal thi #Sid k pichhe aur jab friendship se aage usne bhav nhi diya to wo fights krne lgi, har jagah pahuch jaati thi piche piche fir Sid ne sab khatam kr diya😏😏 — Isha Arora (@IshaAro72486717) December 30, 2019

Mujhe khabar hai hai guttermi Sid se pyar karti thi lekin Sid ne vaw nahi Diya. Isliye itni nafrat hai Sid se. — Raja Ram Verma (@RajaRam07778608) December 30, 2019

