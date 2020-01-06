Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update For Jan 4 & 5 | Twist In Eliminations

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched Indian reality television show. The season has never had a dull moment since it began. In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave a much-needed dose to the housemates. The weekend was full of fights and drama. Read ahead to get the update on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes-

Bigg Boss 13- Weekend Ka Vaar for January 4 & 5

Saturday

In Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan welcomed everyone to the show. He said that the inmates have made it miserable for everyone. He said they look so unhappy, they will not change and they think others are doing everything for the footage. Salman informed the audience that Bigg Boss gave them a task about mutually deciding who the audience wants to watch most in the 60 minutes episode.

After huge discussions, the housemates decided and gave Shehnaaz the ’60 minutes’ tag, Siddharth Shukla the ’15 minutes’ tag, Vishal the ‘7 minutes’ tag, Shefali Bagga the ‘7 minutes’ tag, and Arti Singh the ‘3 minutes’ tag. Salman Khan then entered the house.

He discussed whatever happened inside the house in the past week. He also spoke about this task given to the housemates and its results. Later, Asim and Siddharth tried to solve their differences. Salman then played the fun lime task. Shehnaaz, Vishal, and Arti were asked to participate in the task.

Later on, Salman Khan welcomed Kajol and Ajay Devgn on stage, who had come for the promotions of their upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The three superstars played some fun games and performed hilarious tasks on stage. Then, Kajol and Ajay entered the house. Everyone seemed very excited to have them inside the house. The said that they were there to find the Jodi no. 1. After playing multiple tasks, Mahira and Paras were declared as the Jodi no. 1.

Sunday

Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode started with Salman Khan asking Rashami, who was in tears, what was wrong. Rashami opened up and said that she doesn’t like the way Paras and Mahira treat her when it comes to making and serving food. Salman explained a few things to Mahira and Rashami on the topic.

Then Salman made everyone play Galatfemi Ke Gubbare. After the game, Salman pulls Shehnaaz’s leg and the two have a fun banter with each other. Salman then shows the videos of a few Vivo callers who had asked questions to the housemates.

The first question was for Mahira, followed by a question for Vishal and then Arti. Later, it was time for the Vivo caller of the week, who asked Rashami a question. Salman informed the housemates that Madhurima and Shefali Bagga are the bottom two contestants and that there is a twist in the evictions. Salman takes a leave from the house, saying that they will see each other next week.

Then, Salman welcomed Kangana Ranaut on stage, who had come to promote her film Panga. The two played a few tasks on stage and had a good laugh. Kangana then, along with her co-star, Jassie Gill, entered the house. They made the housemates perform some fun tasks. Shehnaaz got emotional as someone from her state was there. After they left, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose one person amongst Shefali Bagga and Madhurima, who deserved to stay and eliminate the other. Mutually, the housemates evicted Shefali Bagga from the house.

