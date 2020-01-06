Bigg Boss 13: 'Viewers Choice Asim' Crosses 6 Million; Highest For Any BB Contestant

Big Boss 13 is all over the social media, thanks to the constant fights between Siddarth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two celebrities are neck-to-neck when it comes to gathering support from their fans online. Rashami Desai too had an ugly fight with Mahira Sharma. During Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai for their behaviour.

Also Read Big Boss 13: Asim Riaz Goes Shirtless; Gives A Dance Tribute To Salman Khan

#ViewersChoiceAsim crosses 5 million trend

Moreover, Salman Khan called Asim irritating after the fight between him and Siddharth Shukla turned to them abusing each other’s families. On the other hand, Twitter started a new trend #ViewersChoiceAsim and his fans have retweeted the same and following the trend to bring their favourite contestant to the limelight. The tweets crossed 2.56 million within 2 hours of the trend starting and crossed 5 million overnight.

Also Read Bigg Boss 13: Housemates Dance To Salman Khan's Popular Dance Numbers To Wish Him

#AsimFandomHits6M history created by asim. U will be the winner of bb13 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ #ViewersChoiceAsim — Biswajit pradhan (@Biswaji09590738) January 5, 2020

You know why #ViewersChoiceAsim created history? Because everyone was done with the makers and host being biased everytime! This was a fight between right and wrong. #viewerschoiceasim congratulations for 6 million fam!! We did it @imrealasim @realumarriaz — Kashish (@kashish_k25) January 5, 2020

Also Read 'Bigg Boss' Fame Sapna Choudhary Injured In Accident In Gurugram, Car Badly Damaged

With the recent tweets, the trend 6 million followers on Twitter. While some of his fans pleaded to create history and make Asim a viewers choice, other called the host and the show biased. Some fans even tweeted that they want to se Asim as the winner of Big Boss 13.

Also Read Big Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla's Fans Come Out In Support Of The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.