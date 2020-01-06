The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: 'Viewers Choice Asim' Crosses 6 Million; Highest For Any BB Contestant

Television News

Twitter started a new trend #ViewersChoiceAsim and his fans have retweeted the same and following the trend to bring their favourite contestant to limelight

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Big Boss 13 is all over the social media, thanks to the constant fights between Siddarth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two celebrities are neck-to-neck when it comes to gathering support from their fans online. Rashami Desai too had an ugly fight with Mahira Sharma. During Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai for their behaviour. 

Also Read Big Boss 13: Asim Riaz Goes Shirtless; Gives A Dance Tribute To Salman Khan

#ViewersChoiceAsim crosses 5 million trend

Moreover, Salman Khan called Asim irritating after the fight between him and Siddharth Shukla turned to them abusing each other’s families. On the other hand, Twitter started a new trend #ViewersChoiceAsim and his fans have retweeted the same and following the trend to bring their favourite contestant to the limelight. The tweets crossed 2.56 million within 2 hours of the trend starting and crossed 5 million overnight.

Also Read Bigg Boss 13: Housemates Dance To Salman Khan's Popular Dance Numbers To Wish Him

Also Read 'Bigg Boss' Fame Sapna Choudhary Injured In Accident In Gurugram, Car Badly Damaged

With the recent tweets, the trend 6 million followers on Twitter. While some of his fans pleaded to create history and make Asim a viewers choice, other called the host and the show biased. Some fans even tweeted that they want to se Asim as the winner of Big Boss 13. 

Also Read Big Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla's Fans Come Out In Support Of The Actor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
IRAQI PARL PASSES RESOLUTION
MAYAWATI CONDEMNS JNU VIOLENCE
OPP BLAMES GOVT FOR JNU VIOLENCE
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
JAISHANKAR, SITHARAMAN ON JNU