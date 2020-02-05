Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Reveals Why She Has Been ‘underconfident’ On The Show

Bigg Boss 13 is famous for spinning out controversies coupled with the exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and some unexpected drama. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants who have successfully managed to up the entertainment level.

Just a few days before the finale, the makers had organized a press conference wherein the contestants had to address some tricky questions from the media on their game strategies. Arti Singh was quipped by one of the journalists on why does she feel so underconfident in the game.

Arti reveals why she feels underconfident on the show

To this, she gave an honest and hard-hitting reply. Arti said that when she started her career, she always felt that she was not as talented as her sibling Krushna Abhishek and cousin Ragini Khanna. She also added that she felt she was just known as Govinda's niece. She went on to say that she never attained the kind of fame she now enjoys owning to Bigg Boss. So, competing against contestants who have a more massive fan following outside the house sometimes tends to hit her confidence level.

Rashami confirmed her relationship status in the press conference

Arti has also admitted that she is indeed an underdog in the house who has unexpectedly arrived almost to the finale. She further said that her confidence was further lifted when Krushna, Kashmera Shah and her close friend Karan Singh Grover entered the house.

At the press conference, other contestants also had to answer some direct questions from a curious bunch of journalist. Rashami Desai gave a bold reply to a journalist where she was seen saying that she is done with her relationship with Arhaan Khan and is now definitely single. She also hints that she is not ready to mingle now and wants to focus on her career.

