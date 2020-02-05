Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Clears The Air About Akanksha Puri; Check Out

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched entertainment reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season has turned out to be a blockbuster. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw all the contestants face the wrath of the media and its questions.

Paras Chhabra comments on Akansha Puri

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s closeness on Bigg Boss 13 has been a matter of discussion since the start. This is especially because Chhabra has been dating actor Akanksha Puri for the last three years. In one of the episodes when Mahira Sharma’s mother visited Bigg Boss 13, she even advised Paras to stay away from Sharma.

A lot has been going on in the news since then about Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. But now, Paras has finally opened up about it. During the latest interaction with the media, Paras Chhabra said that the news that Akanksha has been paying for all of his expenses is not true.

He even went on to say that he was working until the last two days before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras Chhabra said that he received all his payments for the same before he started his Bigg Boss 13 journey. Paras tried clarifying that he is in no need of asking Akanksha to pay for his expenses.

Paras also went on to reveal that he has indeed tried breaking it off with Akanksha many times before entering the show. From the looks of it, he seems to be upset with all the rumours that have been doing the rounds. Paras will be able to clear the air completely once he is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

