Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Says He Will 'raise The Set Bar' When Asked About Aggression

The Bigg Boss 13 house is nearing to its finale episode, but their seems to be no end to the high octane drama. The recent episode saw the entry of some people from the media into the Bigg Boss house. They asked some tough and sharp questions to the contestants of the house. Sidharth Shukla was also asked about his aggression in the show.

Sidharth Shukla's answers tough questions

One of the media persons asked Sidharth about his behaviour in the house. He was asked about how his aggression affects people and the reason behind the same. Sidharth replied that everything he did was just mere reactions to the things that happened to him. He said that if this question refers to the times he has pushed fellow contestant Asim Riaz, it was only because Asim had nudged him first.

Sidharth also claimed that he is not the one who initiates physical violence. He talked about how every time Asim has pushed him or nudged him, he has responded in the same way. He claimed that if anyone sets the bar, he will raise it. Sidharth added that if someone does it for good, he will do it better. But if anyone does it for the bad, then he will do worse. This is how he behaves. At the end of this monologue, Sidharth said that whatever has come to him, he will just give him back.

There were many other questions posed to Sidharth Shukla. He was asked about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. He tried to promptly answer all the questions and also not give in to aggression.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

