Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Feels 'betrayed' By Sidharth Shukla, Know Why

Television News

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla's step in an immunity task didn't go down well with Arti Singh and the latter felt betrayed. Read on

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s premiere on television. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, Sidharth Shukla, who is known for his friendship with fellow inmate Arti Singh, picked Paras Chhabra over Singh in a task, to which Arti Singh felt betrayed. Here are the details.

Arti Singh and Shehnaaz felt betrayed as Sidharth Shukla saves Paras Chhabra

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 introduced a new immunity task, in which the members of the Elite club had to save the fellow contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, who were locked up in jail. Despite being arch-rivals, Sidharth Shukla chose to save Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, giving them immunity. However, Asim Riaz, who supported Arti Singh in the task, expressed his disappointment with Shukla, resulting in a major fight between the two. Later, Arti Singh confronted Sidharth Shukla about his strategy, to which Sidharth remarked that Arti Singh had never supported Shukla in the previous tasks held. Later, Arti Singh and Shehaaz Gill indulged in an ugly banter with Sidharth Shukla. Take a look:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Called 'Dhokebaaz' By Asim Riaz For Not Saving Arti Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Fans react:

(Promo Image: Arti Singh and Sidharth Instagram)

 

 

Published:
