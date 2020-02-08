Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Feels 'betrayed' By Sidharth Shukla, Know Why

Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 is no less sensational, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants, who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s premiere on television. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, Sidharth Shukla, who is known for his friendship with fellow inmate Arti Singh, picked Paras Chhabra over Singh in a task, to which Arti Singh felt betrayed. Here are the details.

Arti Singh and Shehnaaz felt betrayed as Sidharth Shukla saves Paras Chhabra

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 introduced a new immunity task, in which the members of the Elite club had to save the fellow contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, who were locked up in jail. Despite being arch-rivals, Sidharth Shukla chose to save Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, giving them immunity. However, Asim Riaz, who supported Arti Singh in the task, expressed his disappointment with Shukla, resulting in a major fight between the two. Later, Arti Singh confronted Sidharth Shukla about his strategy, to which Sidharth remarked that Arti Singh had never supported Shukla in the previous tasks held. Later, Arti Singh and Shehaaz Gill indulged in an ugly banter with Sidharth Shukla. Take a look:

Fans react:

Hey #ArtiKiArmy don't be surprised/shocked ABT Shukla tactic to save paras coz this betrayal is nothing he has done worse wid Arti in d show be it showing her inferior or mocking her panic attack so don't be disheartened and let's root for our #ArtiSingh #BB13 — Unnati Gupta (@Guptaunnati6) February 6, 2020

Vishal rightly said that when someone is sad & unhappy, @ArtiSingh005 is there to support them but When #ArtiSingh needs emotional support from her friends, no one is there for her. Everybody is taking advantage of arti's kindness.#ArtiForFinale — Unnati Gupta (@Guptaunnati6) February 7, 2020

Who's say that Paras deserve more than #ArtiSingh Hello Start of BB13 Arti More vote then Paras and Mahira. So shut up.. Arti Deserve in Top 5.#ArtiForFinale — Nilesh (@5555Patel) February 7, 2020

(Promo Image: Arti Singh and Sidharth Instagram)

