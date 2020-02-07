Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Tries To Mimic Bigg Boss And Housemates Have A Good Laugh

Bigg Boss 13 is inching close to its final episode. This season is said to be one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss so far. The makers of the show have dropped a funny promo of tonight's episode. In the promo, Sidharth Shukla is trying to imitate the voice of Bigg Boss and also took a dig at other housemates who have hurt themselves in the previous tasks.

In the video, Sidharth can be seen speaking in a different voice that makes him sound like Bigg Boss. Sidharth, in the voice of Bigg Boss, asked the contestants to assemble in the living area for a task only if they are in a hale and hearty condition. Sidharth later goes on to take a dig at Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. Sidharth also takes a dig at himself and calls himself for the task but he will have to keep his aggression under control. He also calls Arti Singh for the task but only if she does not have any panic attacks.

Sidharth then shifts his focus to Mahira Sharma and calls her the only fit person inside the house. His condition for Mahira is that she will have to win the task at any cost. Mahira then says that there has not been any task that she hasn't won. He then goes on to say that since Mahira does not like anyone else monitoring her, so she will complete the task and monitor the game as well.

Watch the video here

