Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Deletes Tweet For 'Sidhearts' On Vikas Gupta's Advice

This season of the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial seasons to date. As the Bigg Boss 13 finale is just around the corner, fans are going berserk with excitement. Every year, towards the end of the show, the makers organize a mall task wherein a few contestants get the opportunity to get to go to a mall and meet their fans. The task also aims at contestants requesting fans to vote for them. As for this season's mall task, it was making headlines but for all the wrong reasons rather.

Vikas Gupta asked Kamya Punjabi to delete her tweet

This season's mall task was reported to be held this week with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz visiting the Oberoi Mall in Mumbai. This resulted in a number of fans arriving at the mall to meet their favourite stars. However, to their disappointment, the news turned out to be a mere rumour. The makers of Bigg Boss took to their official Twitter handle to inform everyone that they had never planned any task of this nature.

Dear fans, the rumors of a @BiggBoss task taking place at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai today are completely false and the channel had never planned a task of this nature. #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 6, 2020

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi, who has openly come out in support of Sidharth Shukla on social media since the beginning of the show, also tweeted about it. She took to Twitter to request fans to show their support for Sidharth and show up at the venue.

However, soon after Kamya's tweet, Vikas Gupta asked her to delete the tweet as there was no such task planned or organized by the channel. Punjabi confirmed the news later after having a word with someone from the channel and cleared the air surrounding the mall task. Check out their tweets below:

I was just crossing oberoi mall now, saw #SidHearts there, lot of police n security too 🤩 go SidHearts its time to show our #Sid ki SIDHEARTS kisse kehte hai 🥳❤️ @sidharth_shukla #SidHeartsAtOberoiMall — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 6, 2020

Hello @iamkamyapunjabi There is No Mall Task . Please delete and let everyone know to@go home . https://t.co/Jqi8ABGgjk — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 6, 2020

Yes i just spoke to the concerned person at the channel... Guys No Mall Task today! — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 6, 2020

