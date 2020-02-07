Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Called 'Dhokebaaz' By Asim Riaz For Not Saving Arti Singh

The popular reality television show Bigg Boss 13, has a lot of interesting episodes as the finale is inching closer. The high octane drama-filled episodes have also kept the viewers glued to the television screens. The competition has got tougher as the show is fast heading towards its final episode. Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its grand finale. The equations between the housemates at this crucial point in the game appear to be unpredictable.

Sidharth Shukla saves Paras Chabbra

Now as per the last night's episode, Bigg Boss 13 saw Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai as safe contestants owing to their Elite Club Membership. But this put Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh on the list of nominated contestants. These four are nominated and at the risk of eviction. However, Bigg Boss will give them all another chance to get saved from the nominations. But there is a twist as their luck will be in the hands of the safe contestant.

In the promo video shared by the makers, it is seen that the three Elite Club members Rashami, Sidharth and Asim fight it out in the task where they have to compete to save the nominated contestants who have been locked up in a cage. The three of them decided who they will be fighting for before the task. Asim decides to support Arti, Rashami backs Shehnaaz and Sidharth chooses to save Paras. But Asim questions Sidharth's choice, asking him to support Arti as she has been there with him since the beginning. However, Sidharth still chooses to save Paras.

Watch the promo here:

Sidharth mentions that during the initial days he was saved by Paras from the evictions and so he chooses him over everyone else. Later in the task, Sidharth beats at the task Asim and manages to save Paras from the eviction. All this does not go down well with Asim and he gets annoyed with Sidharth.

Asim and Sidharth get into an ugly spat and Asim calls Sidharth 'dhokebaaz' for not saving Arti. Asim also says that because of this attitude, Sidharth has no friends inside the house. To which Shehnaaz interferes and supports Sidharth and gets into a verbal spat with Asim Riaz. Further in the promo, Paras is seen getting emotional as he did not expect Sidharth saving him. Now it will interesting to see what the upcoming episodes have in it for the audiences.

