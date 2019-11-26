Bigg Boss 13 Vote: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Paras Get Nominated; Who Will Be Evicted Next?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

In the episode that was telecasted on November 25, 2019, all the contestants got to nominate each other. The nomination process was slightly different this time. Everyone was made to stab a scarecrow placed in front of the contestants they want to nominate. As Himanshi is the captain of the house she was safe from the nomination process this week. In addition, she had a special power to nominate one contestant directly and she chose Mahira Sharma. At the end, Hindustani Bhau, Paras Chabra, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh have the eviction sword around them this week. All the popular names in the house are nominated this time. Fans and followers are curious to find out who will be evicted this week.

Here is how fans reacted after the nomination process:

Credit goes to one & only #HimanshiKhurana 👏🏻👏🏻 Kitna logo ki dil ki murad puri kar ki Himanshi ne😝



I hope Mahira get eliminated this time. She's irritating to the core. — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) November 25, 2019

I badly want #MahiraSharma to out this time. She is hell irritating. I can't tolerate her voice anymore. #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Anvita🌸🌟🍁 (@Anvita31047972) November 25, 2019

The best part of this Monday is #MahiraSharma got nominated. I really wish she gets evicted this week. Her battamizzi is now intolerable. How can she support #Paras in his ill comments to the ladies of the house being a girl. Unbelievable!! @ColorsTV #BB13 — Shruti (@Sush_S14) November 26, 2019

No doors will be opened to take the #AartiSingh jidhar vajan udhar bhajan's expiry date is coming closer. — 🍁RV 🍁 (@Fictionally_RV) November 25, 2019

I DONT KNW KYA PLAN KARTA HAI COLORS....COZ RASH N DEVO COULD HV CHOSEN VISHAL ATLEAST BUT Y BHAU WEN HE IS GUD 2 DEM DAN VISHAL IS....I KNOW BHAU WIL GO...BUT IS DIS PLANNED BY COLORS🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 COZ BOTH DECIDED AGAINST BHAU ONLY🙄🤔 — Shilpa (@Shil87211445) November 25, 2019

