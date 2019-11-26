The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Vote: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Paras Get Nominated; Who Will Be Evicted Next?

Television News

Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Paras Chabra, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh got nominated to get evicted this week. Read to know more.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13 vote

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

In the episode that was telecasted on November 25, 2019, all the contestants got to nominate each other. The nomination process was slightly different this time. Everyone was made to stab a scarecrow placed in front of the contestants they want to nominate. As Himanshi is the captain of the house she was safe from the nomination process this week. In addition, she had a special power to nominate one contestant directly and she chose Mahira Sharma. At the end, Hindustani Bhau, Paras Chabra, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh have the eviction sword around them this week. All the popular names in the house are nominated this time. Fans and followers are curious to find out who will be evicted this week.

Here is how fans reacted after the nomination process:

