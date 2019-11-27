Bigg Boss 13, November 26 Update: The House Turns Into A College

Bigg Boss 13 has crossed its first finale stage. However, the fights and violence in the house only seem to increase. Last night’s episode was full of drama.

In Tuesday’s episode, the housemates woke up to the song Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai and saw a college set up in the living room. Sometime after everyone was up, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill spoke to each other, where Paras asked her to make parathas for him, and she said that she will make them only for him. Shehnaaz also told Paras that she thinks Asim has feelings for Himanshi Khurana. On the other hand, Asim and Himanshi had a conversation, and Asim explained Himanshi about the game and also opened up a little about his feelings towards her. Then, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, and Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about Arti and all that happened last night. Shehnaaz then went to Arti and asked her to keep a proper check on herself and even apologised to her. Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi spoke to each other, while Himanshi told Asim about his overprotective nature. They further spoke about his feelings for Himanshi as well. Siddharth Shukla later showed everyone the burnt paranthas that Rashami Desai made, and also told Asim about it. Paras and Mahira Sharma also spoke about it, siding with Siddharth as they felt bad for him, while Siddharth nagged about the burnt paranthas.

BB College task

Shefali explained the BB college task to the housemates, in which Shehnaaz was playing the English teacher, Siddharth was playing the dance teacher, Hindustani Bhai was teaching Hindi, while Himanshi was the P.T teacher and everyone else were students. This task directly affected the next captaincy, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had the option to do/not do the task since she was not well. The task was such that, every teacher had to give his/her favourite student an apple at the end of each lecture, and the student with the most apples would fight for captaincy. Additionally, there were also professor's scooters that the students could spoil and the one with the cleanest would get to be a part of the captaincy task ahead.

Everyone geared up for the task, while Paras and Mahira got into an argument. Mahira started crying and Asim went and consoled her. The task started with the first lecture being English. At the end of the period, Shehnaaz gave an apple to Vishal. Vishal kept the apple in his locker and Asim shifted it to his own locker. The second lecture was Bhau's. Vishal and Rashami walked off from the lecture. Bhau ended up giving the apple to Shefali, and Paras questioned Bhau’s decision later. Before the next lecture that was Siddharth’s, Bigg Boss called him to the confession room to give a cake for Mahira. Bigg Boss finally wished her and the task resumed. Meanwhile, Vishal tried to steal the apple back from Asim but failed. Siddharth gave the apple to Vishal. It was Himanshi’s lecture after that. Paras tried to annoy her during her lecture, and she asked her to get out of her class. She gave the apple to Shefali, which led to a heated argument between the housemates. It was the end of the task for the day.

Later, Arti walked up to Siddharth and told him that she didn’t know about what happened last night. She said that if Siddharth would be there, she would feel better. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma stole some chips and showed it off in front of the captain (Himanshi). Asim and Himanshi talked about her birthday that is tomorrow and Asim was all praises for her.

