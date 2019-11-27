Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Himanshi Is The Most Beautiful Girl On TV

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have shown that love and romance are in the air of the house. While Rashami and Sidharth performed a steamy dance number, Mahira and Vishal also showed their staged romance and chemistry. But while these were just for a task, Asim Riaz is feeling the romance in reality for contestant Himanshi Khurrana.

Asim's praises for Himanshi

In the recent episode, Asim Riaz was seen completely smitten by Himanshi as he was all praises for the Punjabi girl. Riaz told her that she is extremely pretty. He even claimed that Himanshi is the most beautiful girl on television.

Asim seems to never miss a chance to praise and appreciate Himanshi. Their friendship is certainly growing stronger each day. Asim was seen talking to Himanshi about how nobody likes his ways and his game. He further added that he cannot trust anyone in the house other than Himanshi.

The contestants are currently doing the classroom task. Sidharth, as a dance teacher, was seen taking practicals of the other contestants. Vishal danced like Hrithik Roshan to impress his teacher. While Shehnaaz became an English teacher, Hindustani Bhau was appointed as the Hindi teacher.

The next episode will see Sidharth and Shehnaaz in friendly banter. Shehnaaz hits Sidharth with a pillow after which he chases her around the whole house. Shehnaaz can also be seen begging Sidharth not to throw her in the swimming pool.

