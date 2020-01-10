Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Takes A Hilarious Dig At Herself During The Comedy Club Task

After the recent episodes of major fights breaking out in the Bigg Boss house, Bigg Boss 13 contestants are all set to tickle your funny bone in tonight's episode. The housemates will be mentored by writer Harsh Limbachiyaa for performing a standup comedy act.

The recent episode also saw comedian Paritosh Tripathi enter the Bigg Boss house followed by some live audience who will be judging the act of the contestants.

Paritosh will also be seen hosting the occasion and could also be seen taking a dig at some of the contestants. He terms Bigg Boss as the most 'romantic' for his constant 'Bigg Boss Chahte Hai' dialogue. Soon all the other contestants start pulling the leg of the other housemates but Arti Singh leaves everyone at splits after she takes a dig at herself.

Arti Singh tickles the funny bone by taking a dig at herself

Arti mocks her 'independent tag' and the habit of poking her nose in other people's fight. She then goes on to take a hilarious jibe at herself after she says the lines, 'Main har kisi ke masle mein ghusti hoon kyunki mere kambal mein koi nahi ghusta hai.'

She further takes a jibe at Mahira Sharma's obsession with the word 'masla'.The whole act took place in the garden area. Bigg Boss also announced that the contestant who wins this task will be rewarded with a prize even bigger than the captaincy.

The contestants will perform in front of a live audience

Madhurima, Rashami, Arti, Siddharth and Vishal will be the first contestants to take up the challenge. This is also the first time in the history of Bigg Boss where the contestants of this reality show performed in front of a live audience. However, all was not merry in the last episode of the show as there was an ugly spat which took place between Mahira and Shehnaaz.

The two clashed with each other over the household duties. Shehnaaz accused Mahira of not washing the utensils which were a part of her punishment given to her by Bigg Boss.

