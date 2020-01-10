Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 09 | Contestants Rock The Comedy Club

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Bigg Boss 13 – January 9 written update:

The last episode of Bigg Boss 13 showcased love and jealousy at the beginning. In the episode, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz indulged in a playful love fight. Paras and Mahira got into fights because Paras left her and went to talk to Siddharth and Shehnaaz. The fight later lead to Mahira crying and hiding her face inside the pillow. There was a change in the environment of the house later as the day was filled with comedy. The house conducted the Comedy Club in the garden area and soon announced the Comedy Club Task. For this task, the contestants had to prepare a stand-up comedy act. Madhurima, Rashami, Aarti, Siddharth, and Vishal were the first to take up the challenge. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the contestants of this reality performed in front of a live audience.

The episode got more interesting when Bigg Boss introduced Harsh Limbachiyaa as the mentor for the day to help the housemates with the act. Harsh revealed that the contestant who wins the task will earn a big reward. While training all the contestants, Harsh told the contestants to bring out incidents and give them a funny twist.

The Comedy Club task was hosted by Comedian Paritosh Tripathi. During the task, Rashami Desai called Siddharth as a Nice guy, and Siddharth burst into laughter. Aarti, being the sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, entertained everyone with her wondrous standup act.

