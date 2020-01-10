The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’ Fans Hail His Stint On The Show By Trending #WeWatchBBForAsim

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fans recently started the trend, #WeWatchBBForAsim to celebrate his impressive stint on the show. Check out the tweets here.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers who are now hysterically engaging with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' antics on social media. With the show inching towards the finale with each passing episode, fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant on the show. There are many contestants who have amassed an enviable fan-following due to their stint on the show. One of them is none other than Asim Riaz. The model started as an underdog but has now become one of the most promising contestants on the show. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 09 | Contestants Rock The Comedy Club

Asim has made an impressive mark on the show

Asim has grabbed many headlines in the show which has found him a spot in the hearts of his fans. Be it for his fallout with Sidharth Shukla or the newfound friendship with Rashami Desai, Asim has definitely made a mark for himself in the show. His bond with evicted contestant Himanshi Khurrana was also loved by the viewers. Recently, fans expressed their love for Asim by trending #WatchBBForAsim which took Twitterati by storm. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's 'Chauvinism' Grabs Gauahar Khan's Attention

Asim's fans started showering him with praises on Twitter

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Wants Either Asim Riaz Or Shehnaaz Gill To Win The Show

Image Courtesy: Twitter

 

 

