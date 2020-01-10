Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’ Fans Hail His Stint On The Show By Trending #WeWatchBBForAsim

Bigg Boss 13 seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers who are now hysterically engaging with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' antics on social media. With the show inching towards the finale with each passing episode, fans are leaving no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant on the show. There are many contestants who have amassed an enviable fan-following due to their stint on the show. One of them is none other than Asim Riaz. The model started as an underdog but has now become one of the most promising contestants on the show.

Asim has made an impressive mark on the show

Asim has grabbed many headlines in the show which has found him a spot in the hearts of his fans. Be it for his fallout with Sidharth Shukla or the newfound friendship with Rashami Desai, Asim has definitely made a mark for himself in the show. His bond with evicted contestant Himanshi Khurrana was also loved by the viewers. Recently, fans expressed their love for Asim by trending #WatchBBForAsim which took Twitterati by storm.

Asim's fans started showering him with praises on Twitter

Asim's Punjabi accent is so sweet!

Being a Punjabi myself it's a treat to watch.

How is so good at Punjabi ?

We want more of him !@realumarriaz#WeWatchBBForAsim @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Muskan 🌟 مُسکان (@ImGiftFromGod) January 10, 2020

Shhukla : yeh sirf humari team k liye h#AsimRiaz : yeh cake sub k liye h



Clear difference between a winner and loser...#WeWatchBBForAsim #BB13 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — 💕Veerpalkaur💕 (@Veerpal28008929) January 10, 2020

My girlfriend, my sister, my MOM loves #Asimriaz



Me and my dad didnt understand it at beginning but he proved himself to be strong minded player and his personality is superb even my dad likes him. My whole family supports him #WeWatchBBForAsim



Asim bhai should win pic.twitter.com/F2UEsUG2K4 — Jay (@Jayhere4Asim) January 10, 2020

So it's a pre-planned purpose of bb makers for avoiding Asim. And that too happened just after the latest trend. The makers are not even concerned with the viewer's choice. Seems like they are making flub out of themselves. #WeWatchBBForAsim @ColorsTV

@BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/awBxSUkp7S — Official Asim Riaz (@Iamrealasimriaz) January 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Twitter

