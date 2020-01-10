Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz's Father Reacts To Sidnaaz's Fight, Calls It 'nok-jhok'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s hot and cold relationship has often attracted the audiences towards them. While many ship 'Sidnaaz', some are upset with the way Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has treated Shehnaaz Gill in one of the previous day’s episode.

A few days back, Shehnaaz and Sidharth got into an argument with each other. While Shehnaaz resorted to slapping Sidharth and pulling his hair, as Sidharth continued to poke her. A video from the fight between the two has gone viral where Sidharth is seen trying to talk to Shehnaaz, and when she doesn't listen to him and he pins her to the ground.

Shehnaaz’s father has spoken to an entertainment website about the incident that took place between Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz's father reacts

Shehnaaz’s father Santok Singh was heard requesting Shehnaaz's fans not to make a mountain out of a molehill. Though he condemned Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour by saying that he shouldn't have twisted Shehnaaz’s hand as she is a delicate girl, but he added that the fans should not make an issue out of it. He even stated that Shehnaaz has feelings for him and that the fight was a part of their 'nok-jhok'.

Shehnaaz Gill's father further mentioned that Shehnaaz also pulled Sidharth Shukla's hair and hit him while she was angry and that they keep bickering now and then. He is convinced that whatever the pair is doing is out of love and friendship and feels that these things do take place when two people are so involved.

The singer's father was heard saying that whatever Sidharth did was wrong, but then quickly asked the audience to not take everything so seriously. He also said that it is their bond and their friendship and that he hopes that the two become friends again. He added that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz cannot live without each other and their bond is very visible in the older episodes of Bigg Boss 13.

Another video of Shehnaaz’s father had gone viral a few days back. Her father can be seen accepting their relationship while saying that he won’t mind if the two decided to be together after Bigg Boss 13. Twitterattis, on the other hand, is miffed with Sidharth Shukla as he can be seen twisting her arm and crushing her stomach with his leg. Many Twitter users including celebrities have condemned Sidharth’s behaviour and called him abusive. Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan also commented on the incident stating that Shehnaaz is to blame as well as he is allowing Sidharth to behave badly with her.

