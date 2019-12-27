Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh’s Cooking Skills Receive Praise From Close Friend Bipasha Basu

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is currently receiving a lot of praise for her stint on the show. The contestant has also bestowed herself with the 'independent player' tag and has been going headstrong in the game. She is also known for her impeccable cooking skills inside the house. Well, it seems not only inside the Bigg Boss house, but Arti is also an excellent cook outside the house too. Reportedly, her family and close friends always crave to taste the dishes made by her. One of the people who also cherish Arti's cooking skills is none other than Bollywood actor and her close friend Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha Basu revealed Arti is someone who cooks with her heart

Bipasha shares a close bond with Arti and recently revealed that she is a remarkable cook. Bipasha revealed in an interview with a publication that Arti is a die-hard foodie and an excellent cook. She also revealed that Arti is someone who cooks with her heart and also loves to feed people. The Alone actor also revealed that Bipasha has earlier prepared dabbas for her husband Karan Singh Grover's shoot and that she loves Arti's home-cooked food. This is clearly evident inside the house also where Arti dutifully does all her kitchen duties and prepares the breakfast as well as the dinner for all the other contestants.

Arti recently got into a verbal spat with Vishal

Arti's cooking skills were recently praised in the Christmas Cooking task where her impeccable cooking skills also made her team win the task. Arti was in Team A wherein the guests who had tasted all the dishes were more inclined towards the food prepared by Arti. The latest episode saw Arti fighting with Vishal Aditya Singh over his equation with Shefali Jariwala. She also refuses to tear off her mother's letter for Vishal and Shehnaaz who required her to do it in order to win the captaincy task. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

