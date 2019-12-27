Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Shehnaaz Gill Frightened After Vishal Senses A Ghost In The House?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular shows on the Indian television. The recent episode of the show saw Shehnaaz Gill become the new captain of the house after defeating Vishal Aditya Singh in the captaincy task. Majority of the housemates went on to support her by destroying their personal belongings as was required during the task. The makers of the show released a new promo which sees Vishal sensing a paranormal presence inside the house during the night. This leaves Shehnaaz and Madhurima Tuli visibly spooked. The promo shows all the contestants sleeping peacefully. But suddenly something unknown disturbs Vishal's sleep and he says that he can hear something strange inside the house.

Madhurima also reveals that she sensed someone's presence inside the house

This also wakes up the other contestants like Shehnaaz, Madhurima, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. Madhurima also makes everyone concerned when she stated that even she sensed someone's presence inside the house. However it is Shehnaaz who looks the most frightened with the whole scenario. But it is interesting to find out if the Bigg Boss house is really haunted or it is just a game strategy of Vishal and Madhurima to disrupt Shehnaaz's captaincy. The captaincy task saw Shehnaaz lock horns with Vishal.

Madhurima and Shehnaaz will get into an ugly fight

However, Shehnaaz's captaincy will soon face some trouble. The housemates will refuse to obey her orders regarding the household chores. All the contestants like Asim Riaz, Vishal, Madhurima and Shefali Jariwala will refuse to perform their duties. The upcoming episode will also see a huge fight between Shehnaaz and Madhurima. Madhurima will keep on sleeping during the day time even after the alarm rings which will anger Shehnaaz. The two will get into a nasty verbal spat and Shehnaaz will threaten to throw Madhurima's makeup kit inside the swimming pool if she continues to disobey her orders.

