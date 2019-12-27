Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 26, 2019: Shehnaaz Gill Becomes The House Captain

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Here's what happened in the episode.

Bigg Boss 13 – December 26, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 started with Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh getting a little sentimental as they clear the air about their relationship. Arti Singh had a word with Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla about Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth then disclosed the conversation that he had with Jasmin Bhasin while confessing that he regretted talking to her about it. Just before midnight, Bigg Boss wished everyone a Merry Christmas once again and also awarded the winning team a surprise. He says that everyone will get a home-cooked meal for lunch the next day. Music starts playing and everyone in the house enjoys the music as they start dancing. As the song Tere Hone Laga Hoon starts playing, everyone pairs up to dance to it. Meanwhile, Arhaan Khan and Rashami seem to get into an argument, while the others continue dancing.

The Bigg Boss 13 Housemates play a game of truth and dare while having dinner. Arti asks questions to Shehnaaz, Sidharth, and others. Arti also talks to Paras and Mahira about how Sidharth choose Shehnaaz over Arti when he was asked to pick between the two. Everyone wakes up to Wakhra Swag, the next morning. The housemates seem to be in high spirits. Vishal simultaneously says that Paras tries to get into the psychology of those people who he thinks are strong. Paras then goes on to talk about the task. Shefali Bagga then gets into an argument with Paras about the task, and it all goes downhill from there.

Bigg Boss tells the housemates that it is time for the winning team to home-cooked food from the dabbawalas of Mumbai. The housemates welcome the dabbawalas: Arun and Uttam. Everyone thanks them for turning into their Santa Claus while taking their food. The housemates get emotional as they relish the food that is delivered from their home. Soon, it is time for the captaincy task as Shefali reads it out to everyone. The task begins with Asim who is asked to dip his gym belt in paint and put it away. He sacrifices his belt for Shehnaaz. Paras and Sidharth both talk about Asim because he completes the task. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, gets into an argument over Sidharth. She then speaks to Shefali Bagga. Rashami is asked to destroy photos of her family and she agrees to do so for the sake of Vishal.

Shehnaaz takes her blanket from the bedroom, which irritates Sidharth who then tells her that he doesn’t release the rope without a cause. They hug and sort things out. Sidharth is then asked to cut his towel and dip it in paint and put it away, Sidharth complies. Arti complaints about Shehnaaz to Paras and others. For the next task, Mahira is asked to destroy the photos and frames of her family. Bigg Boss asks Arti to shred the letter she received from home, and Vishal tries to convince her to comply. Arti makes up her mind and says that she won’t destroy the letters. Shehnaaz, as well as Vishal, talk about not wanting to force her into doing the task.

Paras is asked to paint his yellow shoes and keep them in the storage room. Paras reacts to it and tells Shehnaaz and Vishal that he will comply only if Shehnaaz gives a kiss and hug to Mahira. He decides to do the task for Shehnaaz. Shefali Bagga's task involves her shredding all her photos. She tells Shehnaaz that she does not have to convince her and that she will do it for Shehnaaz.

Shefali Jariwala and Mahira have a conversation about Shehnaaz and how she behaves like a 12-year-old despite being old enough. The next task is for Shefali Jariwala, who is asked to dip her robe into the paint and keep it away. This ignites a fight Vishal and Shefali Jariwala, and Madhurima adds into it. Things escalate for the worse from there. Rashami tries to talk sense to Madhurima, while Shehnaaz speaks to her as well. Arti, Vishal, and others all get into a heated argument. After Arti speaks to Shefali, another fight brews between the two. The task ends with Shehnaaz as the new captain of the house. Post her win, Shehnaaz dances around in the house.

