Salman Khan Takes A Day Off, Rohit Shetty To Host Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has been creating headlines, due to the contestants' controversies and fights. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan got really furious, and lashed out at a few contestants, saying that they should get another host if the fights continue. However, today, on Salman Khan’s 54th birthday, there are reports that the December 28 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see a new host. Salman will reportedly be on a day-off, while Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty will be taking over his stage, to host this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Rohit Shetty to host Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode

According to reports, Salman Khan will ring in his 54th birthday with his family and will not be available over the weekend to host Bigg Boss 13 and hence the Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty will shoot for the show for the coming two days. Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has been ruling Bigg Boss for 10 seasons now, winning the hearts of the audience. During the past seasons, The Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has celebrated his special day on the sets with the contestants. However, in 2019, fans will miss a glimpse of his celebration on the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

Here's how fans are pouring wishes on Salman Khan's birthday

The Swag which even haters admire , the Swag which with Salman Khan is Born and it has no limits . From his walk to talk everything Carries unlimited swag :D#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ufG2u3qmdd — krıʂɧ (@ibeingKrish) December 27, 2019

It's Not Just Birthday,

For Me It's Festival



We Love You SALMAN KHAN



TWO DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY pic.twitter.com/1vGtuZd3z0 — HBD ❤️😘 Sallu Bhai (@AsliDevil) December 25, 2019

