Salman Khan Takes A Day Off, Rohit Shetty To Host Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Television News

Salman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday on December 27. Reports say that Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see a new host. Read on for details

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 has been creating headlines, due to the contestants' controversies and fights. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan got really furious, and lashed out at a few contestants, saying that they should get another host if the fights continue. However, today, on Salman Khan’s 54th birthday, there are reports that the December 28 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see a new host. Salman will reportedly be on a day-off, while Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty will be taking over his stage, to host this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Rohit Shetty to host Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode

According to reports, Salman Khan will ring in his 54th birthday with his family and will not be available over the weekend to host Bigg Boss 13 and hence the Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty will shoot for the show for the coming two days. Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has been ruling Bigg Boss for 10 seasons now, winning the hearts of the audience. During the past seasons, The Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame has celebrated his special day on the sets with the contestants. However, in 2019, fans will miss a glimpse of his celebration on the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Jasmin Bhasin Supports Sidharth Shukla Openly, Says He Never Insults Women

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill cries as Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma deny her request

Here's how fans are pouring wishes on Salman Khan's birthday

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 25, 2019 | Celebrities Enter The BB House

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quits The Show, Vikas Gupta Makes A Teary-eyed Exit

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
