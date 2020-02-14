The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's Fans Laud Her Glorious Journey On The Show, Watch

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Arti Singh gets emotional in the latest episode of BB13. Fans are all out on the video and are in, complete support for Arti Singh.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been of one of the most fascinating and controversial seasons amongst the previous reality shows. However, the show is almost towards the end and the audience is waiting with much curiousness to see who finally takes the trophy home. However, one of the main highlights of this season was the throwback video that was showed to the contestants.

In yesterday’s Bigg Boss 13 episode Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla were shown their throwback video of how they have evolved in the Bigg Boss house for over 140 days. Arti Singh was the first to step out of the Bigg Boss house and walk through a crowd of people and step on the dice. Soon as she stepped on the dice, Bigg Boss explained to her how she went on to become a strong contender on the show.

The makers then showed Arti Singh her throwback video of how she evolved in being one of the top finalists. Arti Singh couldn't hold back her tears as she watched her video. The video showed how Arti started off her journey as a weak contestant and went on to become a strong player in the show. The video also showed Arti Singh’s highs and lows. From her friendships to her ugly fights, Arti's journey was showcased very well in the video. Watch a glimpse of the video below.

Fans react to Arti Singh’s video

Arti Singh’s fans were overjoyed with the video that was shown. The took to their Twitter handle to share how adorable the video was; they also are rooting for Arti Singh to win Bigg Boss 13. Check out some of the fan reactions.

 

 

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Vicky Kaushal Announces Eviction; Arti Singh Breaks Down

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Breaks Into Tears While Recollecting Her Journey In The House

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Miffed With Arti Singh’s Revelation About Sidharth Shukla?

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Miffed With Arti Singh’s Revelation About Sidharth Shukla?

Image courtesy: Arti Singh Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE