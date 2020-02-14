Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's Fans Laud Her Glorious Journey On The Show, Watch

Bigg Boss 13 has been of one of the most fascinating and controversial seasons amongst the previous reality shows. However, the show is almost towards the end and the audience is waiting with much curiousness to see who finally takes the trophy home. However, one of the main highlights of this season was the throwback video that was showed to the contestants.

In yesterday’s Bigg Boss 13 episode Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla were shown their throwback video of how they have evolved in the Bigg Boss house for over 140 days. Arti Singh was the first to step out of the Bigg Boss house and walk through a crowd of people and step on the dice. Soon as she stepped on the dice, Bigg Boss explained to her how she went on to become a strong contender on the show.

The makers then showed Arti Singh her throwback video of how she evolved in being one of the top finalists. Arti Singh couldn't hold back her tears as she watched her video. The video showed how Arti started off her journey as a weak contestant and went on to become a strong player in the show. The video also showed Arti Singh’s highs and lows. From her friendships to her ugly fights, Arti's journey was showcased very well in the video. Watch a glimpse of the video below.

Fans react to Arti Singh’s video

Arti Singh’s fans were overjoyed with the video that was shown. The took to their Twitter handle to share how adorable the video was; they also are rooting for Arti Singh to win Bigg Boss 13. Check out some of the fan reactions.

#ArtiSingh bb journey video. Just loved. very inspirational journey.. "kal tak jo ek chhota sa paudha tha, wo aaj ek bade majboot peid ki tarah nazar aane laga" really m cried a lot Loved it. Stay blessed @ArtiSingh005 #BiggBoss13 — diyana @ArtikiArmy (@diyana_saxena) February 14, 2020

I don't know if, @ArtiSingh005 will win or not. But, she definitely set huge benchmark of Class & Sophistication in BB. The last person to hav exhibited such grace was Hiten, who was brutally honest & so is Arti. Today, Viewer loves Celebs who fake & poke. #ArtiSingh #ArtiKiArmy — Bharat Kumar Jadhav (@BharatKumar_83) February 13, 2020

This gave me chills Already❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😭😭😭😭



WHAT A JOURNEY! The only dignified contestant who has reached finale has to be her! @ArtiSingh005 you’ve come a long way!!! Love love love her!! #ArtiSingh pic.twitter.com/pPFkRaJl6a — Ayesha🌹//ArtiKiArmy (@ayesha_kajahaan) February 13, 2020

#ArtiSingh journey was damn emotional roller coaster ride 🤔



Underconfident to Confident



She has come out stronger positive Confident beautiful elegant lady 👏



BB changed her for Good 👏 #biggboss13 #bb13 #biggboss @colorstv @EndemolShineIND @viacom18 @BeingSalmanKhan — Riya S 2 ❤️ (@Riya_ssingh2) February 14, 2020

Image courtesy: Arti Singh Instagram

