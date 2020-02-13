Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Miffed With Arti Singh’s Revelation About Sidharth Shukla?

Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 is no less sensational. The makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants who have successfully entertained the audience since the show’s inception. Now just two days before the finale, the contestants were grilled with some direct questions regarding their game strategy and personal life.

Arti Singh was one of the contestants who was quipped with several questions regarding her equation with Sidharth Shukla. Even though she answered the questions quite confidently, it seems like Shehnaaz Gill did not take her statements as much.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Feels 'betrayed' By Sidharth Shukla, Know Why

Shehnaaz may have been miffed with Arti's statements on Sidharth

Arti was quipped on why she tends to blush on Sidharth's name. To this, Arti answered that Sidharth is a good-looking man and any woman would blush if she is linked to him. However, she also added that it is very wrong for everyone to assume that it is only she who is present whenever Sidharth and Shehnaaz are having a cosy moment together in the house.

Arti added that many times, it was Shehnaaz who used to hover around her and Sidharth. It seems like Shehnaaz must have been miffed by these statements and she made it quite evident when Arti returned to her seat.

Arti on Sidharth's decision to save Paras

The episode saw Shehnaaz shifting her seat and asking Arti to sit beside Sidharth only while mocking her at the same time. Arti, however, took it sportingly and went on to sit beside Sidharth. Arti also clarified that she was not upset about Sidharth saving Paras Chhabra instead of her during the nominations as Sidharth has helped her several times on the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Names Of The Finalists Who Are All Set To Take Trophy Home

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Birthday Girl Rashami Desai Deserves 'True Friend' Tag

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Arti Singh Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.