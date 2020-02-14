Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Breaks Into Tears While Recollecting Her Journey In The House

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just two days away and the audience and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will bag the BB 13 trophy. Recently, contestant Mahira Sharma was evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house. After her eviction, the audience now has the top 6 contestants, i.e Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, in the race of BB13 race.

All Bigg Boss finalists have spent more than four months in the house. After surviving all the high and lows, the constants got an opportunity to relive their journey in the latest episode. While Sidharth Shukla looked quite happy seeing his journey video, Arti Singh got emotional.

As Arti Singh's journey is projected, she got emotional and thanked Bigg Boss for an exceptional experience. Tears rolled down her cheeks when she saw ‘Independent Arti’ being flashed onto the screen. Meanwhile Bigg Boss was narrating how Arti Singh turned into a strong contestant. Bigg Boss also praised her for not being a part of any group in the house to stay in the game. Bigg Boss mentioned how she stood strong by her words, even though many called her confused.

goosebumps, Already feeling emotional

Don't know whats gonna happen to me when I will watch full journey video of @ArtiSingh005.

I have never been so emotionally attached to any contestant in history of bb.

One thing is sure i will cry a lot#ArtiSinghpic.twitter.com/w2ByLxMgdb — Shikhar Tiwari #AKM (@itsmeshikhar11) February 13, 2020

After relieving her journey, Arti Singh had a heart to heart conversation with the inmates and said that everyone will surely cry after watching their journey. Whereas later, Arti mentioned that Rashami and Paras have talked ill about her in the season. The Bigg Boss 13 finale will be telecasted on February 16, 2020.

