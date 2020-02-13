Bigg Boss 13: Vicky Kaushal Announces Eviction; Arti Singh Breaks Down

There are only two days left before we witness the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. Seven contestants are fighting for the same. Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh are nominate and one of them will get eliminated from the show. However, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra are safe and battling for the title.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: "Have Become Habitual Of Having Sidharth Shukla Near Me," Says Shehnaaz Gill

Vicky Kaushal visits Bigg Boss 13

According to the latest promo, Bigg Boss 13 will witness Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in the house. He will come to promote his upcoming movie, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. In the promo video, Vicky Kaushal scares the housemates with some quirky tricks. When everyone gets frightened by the eerie things, he laughs out loud.

Vicky Kaushal drops the bomb; Arti Singh breaks down

Later on, Vicky Kaushal meets the contestants and reveals about the eviction. He informs them that he will choose among Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh as nominees. Hearing this, the contestants could not contain their shock. They become anxious and Arti Singh breaks down. On the other side, Mahira Sharma can be seen hugging her friend Paras Chhabra.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Did Arti Singh Just Confess Her Romantic Feelings For Sidharth Shukla?

Mahira Sharma's mother talks about the Bigg Boss 13 contestants

Although Mahira Sharma’s mother asked her to stay away from Chhabra, she is still close to him. She also explained her biased opinion towards Sidharth Shukla. Earlier she considered him a rude person. However, she thinks him to be soft and caring towards her daughter, who stood by Mahira’s side though obstacles.

According to a report, Mahira Sharma’s mother also gave her opinion regarding her daughter’s stint in Bigg Boss 13. She revealed that she was quite happy for her. Additionally, she supported Bigg Boss’s words by saying that one should make the best use of this platform for connecting with the audience.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu Supports Arti Singh Before Finale, Says 'She Is My Favourite'

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni Slams Sidharth Shukla, Says Arti Singh Deserves To Be The Winner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.