Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla To Compete With Each Other In The Mall Task?

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and has been toppling all the popularity charts too. The show is now just three weeks away from its much-awaited finale where one of the contestants will take home the Bigg Boss trophy on February 15, 2020. However, before that, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to introduce unexpected twists and turns for the contestants. Reportedly, the makers of the show are preparing a 'Mall Task' where the contestants will get to meet all their die-hard fans in a mall. According to media reports, the task might take place on February 6, 2020.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be competing in the Mall Task

However, only two contestants will be participating in the mall task. According to sources, contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will be locking horns during the task. The two will be the only ones participating in the task as they are the only two housemates who are a part of the Elite Club now. The two will get a chance to interact with their fans during this task. Reportedly, the task will also have the fans voting for the two and the housemate who receives the maximum vote will be given a free card till the finale.

The mall task was first introduced in Bigg Boss Season 9

However, the makers have not confirmed the task yet. This is not the first time that the show will witness a Mall Task. Earlier, Bigg Boss 11 too had a similar task wherein contestants Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi interacted with their fans in a mall. During Bigg Boss 9, the mall task was first introduced wherein contestants Rishabh Sinha and Rochelle Rao participated in the task and met their fans. However, the task was given a miss in the previous season so now the fans are waiting with bated breath to see who among Asim and Sidharth, emerges to be the first finalist of the show.

