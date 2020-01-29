Bigg Boss 13: Will Himanshi Khurana Accept Asim Riaz's Propsal? Fans Predict

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz was on cloud nine in yesterday's episode, after his lady love, Himanshi Khurana made an appearance on the show. Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss house to cheer and support Asim Riaz. An ecstatic Asim could not control his excitement and proposed Himanshi for marriage.

Before the love birds could confess their love for each other, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 started an interesting poll on their official Twitter account. The poll asked the fans to answer a simple question about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Interestingly, the results of the poll will leave everyone stunned.

Fans predict Himanshi's answer to Asim's proposal

In the Twitter poll that asked, "Should #HimanshiKhurana accept his proposal?" (sic), more than 50% of the poll takers wished for Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's reunion. The couple, who met first time on Bigg Boss 13, did not share a cordial relationship in the beginning. But with passing time, the two grew closer and were often seen spending most of their time together.

Asim Riaz, who has been vocal about his feelings for Himanshi throughout the show, had to embrace the one-sided nature of the romantic equation for a while because Himanshi was reportedly dating Chow. Reportedly, the two dated for nine long years until they broke up in the recent past due to undisclosed reasons.

In yesterday's episode, when Asim Riaz confessed his feelings to Himanshi, fans went gaga over the proposal. However, it was Himanshi's acceptance that made way to celebration among their fans. As seen on social media, the fans of the couple celebrated their reunion with #JabAsimManshiMet.

