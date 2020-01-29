The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Come To Asim Riaz's Rescue, Say 'Vikas Gupta Spreading Rumours'

Television News

After Vikas Gupta made a statement about Asim Riaz's girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Twitterati comes to Asim's rescue and supports him. Read on

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The new twist in the tale of Bigg boss 13 has kick-started. Salman Khan's popular reality show is known for bringing to light famous celebrities' past instances and their controversial relationships. However, this week is considered to be a special one as the well-wishers of each contestant will come to support them. After Asim Riaz's ladylove Himanshi Khurana won the former's heart, Vikas Gupta walked in to support Sidharth Shukla.

In conversation with Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas made a big revelation about Asim Riaz's girlfriend. Gupta told Shehnaaz that Asim already has someone in his life outside the house. He also said that Riaz has to call off his outside relationship first and then move on with Himanshi Khurana. On hearing this, Asim Riaz lost his cool, leaving everyone shocked. On the other hand, Asim Riaz's supporters rushed on Twitter to support him.

Asim Riaz's fans slam Vikas Gupta on Twitter

After the Bigg Boss 13 promo about Vikas Gupta's statement went viral, fans in huge numbers have taken to Twitter to support Asim Riaz. A fan on Twitter wrote, ' As Asim is a strong contestant, this statement has been made to spoil his image', while another fan wrote, 'Vikas Gupta is intentionally creating rumours about Asim'. Check out.

Netizens raise their voice after Vikas Gupta's statement about Asim Riaz's girlfriend 

Bigg Boss 13: Do You Know Asim Riaz Was Thrashed By Varun Dhawan?

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Flirts With Sidharth, Hints At #SidLeena Trend

 

Asim Riaz's Girlfriend Is Shruti Tali? Vikas Gupta Makes A Big Revelation

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's proposal to Himanshi Khurrana deemed 'fake cheap drama' by fans

(Image courtesy: Asim Riaz & Vikas Gupta Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
