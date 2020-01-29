Bigg Boss 13: Fans Come To Asim Riaz's Rescue, Say 'Vikas Gupta Spreading Rumours'

The new twist in the tale of Bigg boss 13 has kick-started. Salman Khan's popular reality show is known for bringing to light famous celebrities' past instances and their controversial relationships. However, this week is considered to be a special one as the well-wishers of each contestant will come to support them. After Asim Riaz's ladylove Himanshi Khurana won the former's heart, Vikas Gupta walked in to support Sidharth Shukla.

In conversation with Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas made a big revelation about Asim Riaz's girlfriend. Gupta told Shehnaaz that Asim already has someone in his life outside the house. He also said that Riaz has to call off his outside relationship first and then move on with Himanshi Khurana. On hearing this, Asim Riaz lost his cool, leaving everyone shocked. On the other hand, Asim Riaz's supporters rushed on Twitter to support him.

Asim Riaz's fans slam Vikas Gupta on Twitter

After the Bigg Boss 13 promo about Vikas Gupta's statement went viral, fans in huge numbers have taken to Twitter to support Asim Riaz. A fan on Twitter wrote, ' As Asim is a strong contestant, this statement has been made to spoil his image', while another fan wrote, 'Vikas Gupta is intentionally creating rumours about Asim'. Check out.

Netizens raise their voice after Vikas Gupta's statement about Asim Riaz's girlfriend

So #VikasGupta is in his Chachi Mode again!



Loser didnt even win his season,aur chala hai winner banane kisi ko! LOL#BB13 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #AsimRiazForTheWin — Rafik Shaikh Asim riaz fan club (@shaikh7007) January 29, 2020

How did you know @lostboy54 that @imrealasim already have girlfriend outside it her girlfriend come to you and told you this how someone have so much jealous have shame yaar I didn't expect this from you don't make asim image negative okk be in your limit mr vikas gupta — Riyaz Shaikh (@RiyazSh33630611) January 28, 2020

I totally agree to this..vikas gupta is mohalle ki anty...😂 intentionally making rumors about @imrealasim So that @shehnaazshine stop supporting @imrealasim . https://t.co/PQXQJ47Icn — shivani rana (@shivaaRana) January 28, 2020

Asim Riaz's Girlfriend Is Shruti Tali? Vikas Gupta Makes A Big Revelation

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's proposal to Himanshi Khurrana deemed 'fake cheap drama' by fans

(Image courtesy: Asim Riaz & Vikas Gupta Instagram)

