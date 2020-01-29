The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Has Always Strongly Supported Asim Riaz, Here's Proof

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's love interest Himanshi is back in the BB house. Here are the times when she supported Asim Riaz outside the BB house.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. Like previous seasons of Bigg Boss, there are contestants in this season too who have developed romantic feelings for one of their co-contestanta. Recently, for the new segment on the show called Connection week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants' friends and family entered the house to spend four days with them. Ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana re-entered the house, this time as Asim Riaz's connection.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz confessed his love for Himanshi Khurana in the Bigg Boss house before she was evicted. However, since Himanshi Khurana was engaged, she didn't reciprocate to his feelings. However, Himanshi, even after her eviction, was quite vocal about her support for Asim Riaz. She constantly kept sharing her opinions on the show and also shared posts supporting Asim.  

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim-Himanshi, Kashmera-Arti; Who Shares The Most Endearing Connection?

Times when Himanshi Khurana supported Asim Riaz:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Asks, "Main Yaha Khadi Hu Kiske Liye" To Asim Riaz

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Details About Her Breakup To Asim Riaz

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Wants Either Asim Riaz Or Shehnaaz Gill To Win The Show

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

 

 

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA