Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Has Always Strongly Supported Asim Riaz, Here's Proof

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. Like previous seasons of Bigg Boss, there are contestants in this season too who have developed romantic feelings for one of their co-contestanta. Recently, for the new segment on the show called Connection week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants' friends and family entered the house to spend four days with them. Ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana re-entered the house, this time as Asim Riaz's connection.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz confessed his love for Himanshi Khurana in the Bigg Boss house before she was evicted. However, since Himanshi Khurana was engaged, she didn't reciprocate to his feelings. However, Himanshi, even after her eviction, was quite vocal about her support for Asim Riaz. She constantly kept sharing her opinions on the show and also shared posts supporting Asim.

Times when Himanshi Khurana supported Asim Riaz:

Mr Vindu Dara Singh ji don’t cross your limit that’s asim n my pure bond .........apke smj se pre hai smj bhi nahi paoge app ....Asim ki love life me apko interest nahi lena chaiye I’m sure young age me app me bhi feelings hogi......mere lie asim is most decent person 😒😒 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

I’m sry Asim apko aj suna pda mere lie bhi shocking tha..... u need motivation this time n I’m also very upset ........or one more thing jo teriyan mohabattan song me mere saath hai he’s just co-singer woh chow nahi hai ..........me n Asim support each other ....... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

