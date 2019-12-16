Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vikas Gupta Have A Massive Showdown For This Reason

Bigg Boss 13 has been topping the charts in terms of the popularity and the makers have even decided to extend this season by more five weeks with the finale now reportedly being taken place on February 15, 2020. The show has inevitably been a witness to several controversies and ugly fights. The show also saw the entry of some wild card contestants which made the game even more interesting. The house will see some changing equations every week. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to exit the house due to her injury. Soon Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta entered the house as her proxy.

Shehnaaz nominates Aarti Singh for the nominations

Vikas brought about some interesting twists in the ongoing game. He also went on to become the new captain of the house. The new promo released by the makers of the show depicts the ongoing nomination process in the house. The contestants have to break the glass bottle on the head of the housemate, they wish to nominate. The promo shows Arhaan Khan nominating Paras Chhabra and he gives the reason that since Paras is a strong competitor, he tends to scare him. Paras answers to this saying that he is right to be scared. Shehnaaz Gill nominates Aarti Singh by giving the reason that she tends to sugarcoat things inside the house. Watch the promo here.

Asim and Vikas Gupta argue during the nomination process

Vishal Aditya Singh also nominates Shefali Bagga saying that she is currently invisible in the house. Both Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz also nominate Madhurima Tuli. Shehnaaz tells Madhurima that she has no game plan in the house. Soon, Vikas Gupta nominates Asim Riaz and gives the reason that he should also give importance to the emotions when performing a task. Asim does not take this well and also accuses Vikas of becoming a captaincy contender by tearing Rashami Desai's family letter. The two have a bit of an altercation over this. Soon, Sidharth Shukla who re-entered the house recently also joins the nomination process. It is not revealed whom he nominates in the process but he says that he would not play safe today.

