Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan And Rashami Desai To Get Married In The House?

Bigg Boss 13 recently saw host Salman Khan expose Arhaan Khan to have a child from his estranged marriage which left his ladylove heartbroken but soon all was well between the two after Salman played the peacemaker. The fans were waiting with bated breath to see the equation unfold further between Rashami and Arhaan. According to media reports, Rashami and Arhaan have been offered by the makers of the show to get married inside the Bigg Boss house. However, there is no confirmation on whether Rashami and Arhaan have accepted the offer or not. The news has been getting mixed reactions from the viewers. It will be interesting to see if the couple agrees to tie the knot inside the house.

Sidharth has been sent to the hospital for his poor health in the latest episode

In the recent episode, viewers saw Vikas Gupta who is touted to be a proxy contestant in place of Devoleena Bhattacharjee become the new captain of the house. Meanwhile Bigg Boss had ordered contestant Sidharth Shukla to be sent to the hospital because of his failing health. After Vikas became the captain, Bigg Boss also congratulated him and also announced a reward for him. Shefali read the reward for Vikas which stated that since the daily grooming is a part of their profession as actors and models, they must be missing this luxury inside the house. Bigg Boss thus announced that Vikas will be able to avail a luxurious and rejuvenating grooming session for which he can select any five housemates who will also get a chance to enjoy the reward along with him.

Vikas was given a luxurious grooming session as a reward after becoming the captain

Vikas selected the contestants who helped him during his task which were Shefali Jariwala, Asim, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai to enjoy the task along with him. Vikas also added if Shehnaaz Gill wants to give up her position to Paras or Mahira. However, Mahira and Paras declined this offer and Mahira said that she would have gone if Vikas had taken her name for the reward. But Shefali Bagga chose to give up on this offer and sends Mahira in her place to enjoy the reward. This session included a foot massage, hair styling as well as a head and shoulder massage which left the housemates overjoyed. However, the contestants who were not chosen to enjoy this luxury were instructed to turn helpers for the other housemates and had to adhere to all their demands.

