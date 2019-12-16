Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans Rejoice As He Returns To The House

Sidharth Shukla's absence from the Bigg Boss house was noticed immensely from the past few episodes. The die-hard fans of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant were eagerly waiting for his re-entry in the house after being recovered from typhoid. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated which left all the fans heartbroken. However, due to complete medical attention, it seems that Sidharth is on the recovering path and will be entering the house on today's episode. The precap of yesterday's episode saw Sidharth being received by his close friend Shehnaaz Gill in the confession room who then takes him inside the main house. His fans took to their social media to celebrate his return to the house. Check out some of the tweets.

Here are some of the lovely tweets by Sidharth's fans

WTH promos



I got goosebumps by seeing promo

O god yaar... #SidharthShukla is back



LION IS BACK



Hit Rt if you are happy



Woohooooo thoko RT#MissingYouSidShukla @sidharth_shukla @OfficialSidFC — Sid♥️ (@Sidshuklafp) December 15, 2019

Asim gives a hug to Sidharth on his return to the house

Vindu Dara Singh who has been an ex Bigg Boss winner also took to his social media to express his happiness on Sidharth's return. He wrote, 'Aah gaye reh!!!!!!! Apna hero aah gaya!!! Sidharth Shukla Returns! The game begins again! #SidharthShukla Num 1.' The precap showed Shehnaaz overjoyed on seeing her best friend being back on the house. The other housemates too look extremely happy on seeing Sidharth's return. Sidharth's friend turned foe Asim Riaz also looks visibly happy on his return and goes on to hug him.

