Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Returns To The House, Shehnaaz Gill Flutters With Joy

Bigg Boss 13 will see the return of contestant Sidharth Shukla who had to leave the house due to suffering from typhoid. The precap of the latest promo finally showed his re-entry inside the house. It begins with Shehnaaz Gill being called inside the confession room where she is surprised to see Sidharth. She also confesses to Bigg Boss that she missed Sidharth and escorts him inside the house. Shehnaaz tells Sidharth that even his friend turned foe Asim Riaz missed him. The housemates also reveal that Asim also dedicated a song for him. Sidharth and Asim hug each other. Check out the promo here.

Rashami and Arhaan decide to end their relationship

However later, Rashami Desai asks Asim whether he was missing Sidharth. To which Asim replies saying, 'only 10 minutes.' The upcoming episode will also see the nomination process for this week. The precap also showed Rashami contemplating her relationship with Arhaan Khan. By the looks of it, the two can be seen thinking of taking a break and giving further attention to their relationship once they are outside the house. Rashami also confesses that she does not want to lose Arhaan in this process. The two can be seen breaking down by this decision.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For Weekend Ka Vaar | Housemates Are In For A Surprise

Kamya Punjabi gives Shefali and Arhaan a reality check

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of this weekend saw some guests enter the house and show the 'mirror' to all the contestants. The first one to enter the house was Bigg Boss 07 contestant, Kamya Punjabi. Kamya went and spoke to Shefali Jariwala about her game and how she manipulated Asim, Rashami, and the others. She also spoke about how Shefali Jariwala, very intelligently went on to break Asim and Sidharth’s friendship. Kamya told her that she isn’t a mastermind, but, has the potential of being one. Next, Kamya went to Arhaan and schooled him about talking about Rashami and her difficult phase on national television. She further added that, in fact, the audience knows Arhaan only because of Rashami Desai. Then she went to Rashami and schooled her about fighting in the name of Sidharth first, and now Arhaan. Kamya asked her to play her own game and not repeat mistakes. Hiten Tejwani also entered the house and told Vishal that he is looking lost in the house while Rashami's brother made her aware of Arhaan's statements against her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Punjabi & Hiten Tejwani Criticize Arhaan Khan & Rashami Desai

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 To See Salman Khan Angry With Arhaan Khan In Today's Weekend Ka Vaar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.