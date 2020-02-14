The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz DECLARED A 'winner' By Gauahar Khan And Shilpa Shinde

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz is garnering the support of these well-known ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Some of these include Sana Khan and Ajaz Khan. Read On

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 approaching soon, only one contestant will take the coveted trophy home. This season has been able to maintain the excitement of the audiences all throughout with contenders going all out to proof their worth  Bigg Boss 13 participant Asim Riaz has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show.

The reality show has literally given a new identity to Asim as his fanbase and popularity has grown with each episode. Asim is not only garnering support from India but a few popular global stars have also showcased their support for him. Recently, American wrestler and actor John Cena also came in support of Asim with an Instagram post which was a huge treat for his fans. Not only that, Asim has been getting a lot of support from some ex-Bigg Boss contestants too. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Believes The Makers Should Be Thankful To Asim Riaz

Here are some of the ex-Bigg Boss contestants who are supporting Asim Riaz

Vishal Aditya Singh calls Asim his 'brother' and urges fans to vote for him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713) on

Himanshi Khurana appeals for vote for Asim

Ajaz Khan calls Asim Riaz as a person who never gives up

Gauahar Khan lauds Asim for being a man who did not lose his respect

Sana Khan has always supported Asim in the game

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also roots for Asim Riaz

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai Gets Emotional As She Is Reminded Of Arhaan’s Betrayal

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Feels Like A 'star' After Watching Her Journey In The Show

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram

 

 

Published:
