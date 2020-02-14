Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz DECLARED A 'winner' By Gauahar Khan And Shilpa Shinde

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 approaching soon, only one contestant will take the coveted trophy home. This season has been able to maintain the excitement of the audiences all throughout with contenders going all out to proof their worth Bigg Boss 13 participant Asim Riaz has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show.
The reality show has literally given a new identity to Asim as his fanbase and popularity has grown with each episode. Asim is not only garnering support from India but a few popular global stars have also showcased their support for him. Recently, American wrestler and actor John Cena also came in support of Asim with an Instagram post which was a huge treat for his fans. Not only that, Asim has been getting a lot of support from some ex-Bigg Boss contestants too.
#VoteForAsim #AsimRiazForTheWin #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/YjRQmiK1Q1— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 13, 2020
It's hard to beat a person who never gives up. Choose to be that person today. #AsimRiazForTheWin #VoteForAsim #VoteForAsimRiaz @imrealasim @BiggBoss @realumarriaz keep voting— Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) February 14, 2020
#Mypick #MyWinner ! I’ve voted ! A man who didn’t lose his respect even with things against him , who hugged even enemies , who knew how to say sorry , who stood by his ppl , u killed it #AsimRiazForTheWin pic.twitter.com/LRIrBZMJP9— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 13, 2020
Asim is sooooo right.... actually there is no announcement otherwise but when it comes to sid there is always some announcements n changes. #unfair #biggboss13— Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) February 7, 2020
Kitna jaloge asim se 😅— Shilpa Shinde..Risk Everything... Regret...Nothing (@ImShinde_Shilpa) February 12, 2020
Baat baat pe asim se jhagda
Asim 💪👍 @imrealasim
