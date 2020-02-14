Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz DECLARED A 'winner' By Gauahar Khan And Shilpa Shinde

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 approaching soon, only one contestant will take the coveted trophy home. This season has been able to maintain the excitement of the audiences all throughout with contenders going all out to proof their worth Bigg Boss 13 participant Asim Riaz has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show.

The reality show has literally given a new identity to Asim as his fanbase and popularity has grown with each episode. Asim is not only garnering support from India but a few popular global stars have also showcased their support for him. Recently, American wrestler and actor John Cena also came in support of Asim with an Instagram post which was a huge treat for his fans. Not only that, Asim has been getting a lot of support from some ex-Bigg Boss contestants too.

Here are some of the ex-Bigg Boss contestants who are supporting Asim Riaz

Vishal Aditya Singh calls Asim his 'brother' and urges fans to vote for him

Himanshi Khurana appeals for vote for Asim

Ajaz Khan calls Asim Riaz as a person who never gives up

Gauahar Khan lauds Asim for being a man who did not lose his respect

#Mypick #MyWinner ! I’ve voted ! A man who didn’t lose his respect even with things against him , who hugged even enemies , who knew how to say sorry , who stood by his ppl , u killed it #AsimRiazForTheWin pic.twitter.com/LRIrBZMJP9 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 13, 2020

Sana Khan has always supported Asim in the game

Asim is sooooo right.... actually there is no announcement otherwise but when it comes to sid there is always some announcements n changes. #unfair #biggboss13 — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) February 7, 2020

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also roots for Asim Riaz

Kitna jaloge asim se 😅

Baat baat pe asim se jhagda

Asim 💪👍 @imrealasim — Shilpa Shinde..Risk Everything... Regret...Nothing (@ImShinde_Shilpa) February 12, 2020

