Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Feels Like A 'star' After Watching Her Journey In The Show

Shehnaaz Gill is unarguably one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer who gained immense popularity with the show seemed overwhelmed after Bigg Boss showed glimpses of her Bigg Boss journey. The actor in the moment of honour felt emotional and credited her popularity to Bigg Boss. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Miffed With Arti Singh’s Revelation About Sidharth Shukla?

Shehnaaz Gill thanks Bigg Boss for her popularity

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestants Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh seemed mesmerised after watching glimpses of their Bigg Boss journey. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, contestants like Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Rashami Desai will also go through a plethora of emotions after Bigg Boss turns his lens on their Bigg Boss journey. A short video from the upcoming episode was released by the makers on their social media channel.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Not Just Shehnaaz Gill, These Other Contestants Also 'flipped'

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen giggling and hysterically reacting to the attention she is getting from her fans. She is laughing and enjoying every bit of attention. Towards the end of the video Shehnaaz is heard saying, "Bigg Boss ne mujhe star bana diya hai."

Check out the video here:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra To Ask 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' In New Show?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati Roots For Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla's Jodi

Bigg Boss 13 that is a day away from its Finale has been in the headlines for quite some time, owing to the antics of the housemates. Bigg Boss 13 has got its finalists in Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh. The popular show hosted by Salman Khan will announce its winner on February 15, 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.